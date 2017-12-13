Fernando Fiore viajó hasta Bahamas para apoyar a la azul playera

Me encanta la musica...pero...en vez de un trío tocando..porque el gobierno de BAHAMAS no contrata 3 agentes de inmigración y alivia lineas pic.twitter.com/l0XqtB7XEy — FERNANDO FIORE (@FernandoFiore) 23 de febrero de 2017

El presentador de televisión Fernando Fiore llegó hoy al Malcom Park, en Nasáu, Bahamas, para apoyar a la selección de fútbol playa de El Salvador que participa en el Premundial 2017.Fiore, que en el 2016 se unió a la cadena internacional FOX, asiste a su tercer Premundial de fútbol playa de la CONCACAF y declaró su afición por el combinado azul y blanco.“Siempre estoy apoyando a este grupo de pescadores. Apoyo a la selección de playa de El Salvador y a Estados Unidos, son tres Premundiales los que ya cumplo apoyando a este equipo salvadoreño”, declaró.El comunicador recordó que “en el Premundial pasado, en El Salvador 2015, no se pudo clasificar, pero en Bahamas esperamos que se pueda, no he podido saludar aún a los jugadores, pero llegará el momento”.Finalmente, luego del triunfo de la selección nacional, se acercó a la zona mixta y se sacó fotografías con el entrenador.Fiore junto a Sofía Vergara, con el programa Fuera de Serie, visitaron el país, aquí el video:Así narró su travesía en Twitter el reconocido periodista: