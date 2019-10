Eliminatorio CONCACAF en El Salvador para Juegos Mundiales de Playa, nominado a mejor torneo del 2019

�� BEST EVENT OF THE YEAR: These are the nominees!



The European Games Minsk 2019, WBG Qualifier El Salvador 2019, and BSWW Mundialito Nazaré 2019 are the contenders



Know more: https://t.co/Ier4hjp27k@Minsk2019BY

@indeselsavador#Nazare pic.twitter.com/FzS6tM399y