Miss Brasil 2017 y su infartante calendario del Barcelona

Su nombre es Livia Gullo y no deja dudas de que se derrite por el Barcelona español. ¿Vos no te derretirías al verla?
Livia Gullo fue elegida como Miss Brasil 2017 y ella no perdió la oportunidad para ocupar su título en algo que realmente le gusta: el Barcelona.

Es modelo y aunque vive en Estados Unidos, nació en Brasil y es admiradora del fútbol, como la mayoría de los cariocas.


They see me rollin' .. . @ohrangutang @cristinspilo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on


Ama a su selección y también gusta del fútbol americano, pero cuando le hablan del Barcelona las cosas cambian, porque ella se pone "Hot" con el equipo culé.


Let's go BARÇA !! ?????????? Don't miss out my BARÇA calendar $27 (buy1 get1) All orders are signed by me! ? Thanks for the love and support !! Game on today ! #viscabarca #fcbarcelona #FCB #mesqueunclub @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on





BARÇAAA! Another win !! 4-0 ???????? ????GAME SPECIAL OFFER !!! ???? Order my personalized calendar NOW and get the second one FREE !!! ?? I'ts a perfect gift to your crazy BARÇA fan BEST FRIEND!! ?? . Don't miss out ! ?? ???? liviagullo.com #viscabarca #mesqueunclub #FCB #FCBARCELONA

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on



Tanto es así que ella se autodenomina como "la Mascota del Barcelona" y por eso decidió lanzar un calendario inspirado en los colores blaugranas.


Merry Christmas to all !!! ?????? I'm so excited to announce that my 2017 BARCELONA Calendar is now READY!!!! I made it sooo SPECIAL for YOU !???? (All orders are signed and personalized, comes with a centerfold poster and a Barcelona sticker ) link in bio ?? VISCA BARÇAAAA !!!! ?????? . #fcbarcelona #FCB #viscabarca #mesqueunclub

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on



El calendario se puede comprar en su sitio web (www.liviagullo.com), pero si no te alcanza para este regalito de San Valentín, no te preocupés, pues acá te dejamos algunas de sus mejores fotos en Instagram.


?????? . @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




Miami Mami ?????? Happy Saturday everyone ?? . @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




???? A massive THANK YOU for the love and support for those who already ordered my 2017 BARCELONA calendar ! ????? ¡ VIVE TU PASIÓN POR EL BARÇA DIA A DIA! No te pierdas mi calendario 2017 del BARÇA?? A la venta ???? www.liviagullo.com #FCB #FCBarcelona #viscabarca #mesqueunclub #liviagullo . @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




Hello loves ! I'm very sorry my website crashed last night!! I had a very high level of traffic ! Website is NOW back !! Calendars are running low, order yours now!! ????????????????liviagullo.com I would like to thank you all for the support !! VISCA EL BARCA !!!! ?? LOVE ?? xo . @ohrangutang @cristinapilo #liviagullo #VISCABARCA #FCB #FCBARCELONA #MESQUEUNCLUB

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




Well done today Brazil ! ??????

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




Home Team ! GEAUX TIGERS?? . . @ohrangutang @cristinapilo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




#Wonderwoman ? #Batgirl They're ready to save you ?????? Who's your favorite superhero ? @ohrangutang #liviagullo

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




"..Tryna catch me ridin' dirty .. " @ohrangutang @Cristinapilo #liviagullo #thundercycle

A photo posted by L I V I A G U L L O (@liviagullo) on




¿Qué te parece? ¿Crees que tiene futuro con el cuadro catalán?

