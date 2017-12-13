Lo más visto

Lisa Ann, del cine para adultos a gurú del deporte

Lisa Ann fue una de las máximas estrellas del cine porno, pero ahora es una especialista en deporte estadounidense.
Luego de anunciar su retiro del mundo del entretenimiento para adultos, la vida le sigue sonriendo a la despampanante Lisa Ann, que ahora se dedica a la dirección, producción y también la narración de deportes.

Ahora ella es una de las más respetadas analistas del Fantasy Football de la NFL (fútbol americano) en Estados Unidos.

Lisa no es la única: "Mia Khalifa se convierte en comentarista deportiva (FOTOS)".

Su trayectoria como actriz "hot" la contó en su libro The Life ("La vida"), que publicó a finales de 2016, en el que detalla cómo fue su transformación hasta convertirse en una gurú deportiva.

Fue entonces cuando comenzó a presentar el programa "Lisa Ann Does Fantasy", que se transmite dos veces por semana en la radio Sirius XM y ha demostrado ser más que un sexi cuerpo y un rotro bonito.

Y si no la conocés acá te dejamos algunas de sus mejores fotos en Instagram:

Sending you hot, summertime??thoughts on this cold, wintertime ??day ??????

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

#Babkini lost shots from the super important #FAL shoot! #MorningMen ??

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

#TBT 2001 Rocking my #dallascowboys bikini .. ?? #wedemboyz

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

#slomotionforyou

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

Hope you had a lot of fun in the sun ?? this 1st weekend of summer ?????? #summertime

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

Time to talk Sports! That's right it's Monday night and that means one thing! "Lisa Ann Does Fantasy" @siriusxm ???? SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio tonight 10pm - 12am ET Sirius 210 XM 87 #LIVE

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

#TBT What you don't know about this picture is that this was actually the shoot that introduced me to @reallifekaz Between then & now, a matter of about 2 years, our purpose was met. He invited me to become part of the writing team @thestashed & I couldn't be happier with this new role in my life. Thank you KAZ and everyone at #thestashed

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

Just kicking it with my @fleshlight @dreamerstexas #Austin ??

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

My #TBT from 2012 while hosting the Red Carpet for the @xbizawards ??

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

It's time to take our focus & put it where it counts #FantasyBasketball ?? tonight on Lisa Ann Does Fantasy 10pm-12am ET SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio #LIVE Sirius 210 XM 87 & the @siriusxm app

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

Have a fun & fabulous 4th of July ??

Una publicación compartida de Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) el

