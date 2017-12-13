Lisa Ann, del cine para adultos a gurú del deporte

Luego de anunciar su retiro del mundo del entretenimiento para adultos, la vida le sigue sonriendo a la despampanante Lisa Ann, que ahora se dedica a la dirección, producción y también la narración de deportes.
Ahora ella es una de las más respetadas analistas del Fantasy Football de la NFL (fútbol americano) en Estados Unidos.
Lisa no es la única: "Mia Khalifa se convierte en comentarista deportiva (FOTOS)".
Su trayectoria como actriz "hot" la contó en su libro The Life ("La vida"), que publicó a finales de 2016, en el que detalla cómo fue su transformación hasta convertirse en una gurú deportiva.
Fue entonces cuando comenzó a presentar el programa "Lisa Ann Does Fantasy", que se transmite dos veces por semana en la radio Sirius XM y ha demostrado ser más que un sexi cuerpo y un rotro bonito.
Y si no la conocés acá te dejamos algunas de sus mejores fotos en Instagram:
Sending you hot, summertime??thoughts on this cold, wintertime ??day ??????
#Babkini lost shots from the super important #FAL shoot! #MorningMen ??
Hope you had a lot of fun in the sun ?? this 1st weekend of summer ?????? #summertime
Time to talk Sports! That's right it's Monday night and that means one thing! "Lisa Ann Does Fantasy" @siriusxm ???? SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio tonight 10pm - 12am ET Sirius 210 XM 87 #LIVE
#TBT What you don't know about this picture is that this was actually the shoot that introduced me to @reallifekaz Between then & now, a matter of about 2 years, our purpose was met. He invited me to become part of the writing team @thestashed & I couldn't be happier with this new role in my life. Thank you KAZ and everyone at #thestashed
Just kicking it with my @fleshlight @dreamerstexas #Austin ??
My #TBT from 2012 while hosting the Red Carpet for the @xbizawards ??
It's time to take our focus & put it where it counts #FantasyBasketball ?? tonight on Lisa Ann Does Fantasy 10pm-12am ET SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio #LIVE Sirius 210 XM 87 & the @siriusxm app
