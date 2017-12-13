Las mujeres más candentes del Superbowl

Este noche se realizará el Superbowl 51 de la NFL, en el cual se enfrentarán los New England Patriots y los Atlanta Falcons.
Aunque el juego atraerá mucha expectativa por lo que sucede en la cancha, también habrá mucha atención en los graderíos, donde habrá un sinfin de celebridades.
Y algunas de las más bellas sin duda serán las esposas de los jugadores, algunas de las cuales destacan por su fama y belleza.
Hoy hacemos un recuento de las que más impacto podrían causar en el evento deportivo.
GISEL BÜNDCHEN
Gisele Bündchen es una supermodeloa, actriz de cine brasileña y esposa del quarterback de los Patriots, Tom Brady.
Gisele es reconocida como la modelo mejor pagada del mundo y recientemente tuvo un bonito gesto con su marido y le regaló un collar para que le proteja, el cual llevará durante su partido en la Super Bowl.
Así lo comentó el deportista durante un acto de promoción de este evento deportivo.
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor??????Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave
Nova coleção outono/inverno da @Arezzo, fotografada por mim. ?? Com @gb65 @danielhernandezdh @danielueda1 #meumomento
Waiting for summer like ??// @blackswan_clothing @lamodels // #stoopkid #palmsprings
Little bit more beach please // @thekandelstudio // #sunrise #butts
Side-eyeing you 2017 ?? // @bebe_stores // #ridingaround #gettinit
I can't believe I competed at Miss USA two years ago today... And in a little less than a month I get to watch my little sister KILL IT on the USA stage!!! Here we goooo @nicolpowell ?? #pageantsisters #missusa #crown #proudsissy
You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop -Rumi- #elite #model #miami #swimwear #photoshoot
Winning on and off the field ?? Merry Christmas Eve !! Wearing my new fav product @glitterlipkit in Ruby Slippers ???? #christmaseve #tree #53 #wifey #patsnation #doyourjob #glitterlips #rubyslippers #gopats #nfl
Blue Lagoon Bathing ?? #Iceland #bluelagoon #blue #water #magic #travelbug #travel
IT'S THE PLAYOFFS BABY!!!!! #ladylions #golions #defendtheden #beatdallas @elisepollard @kbhall82
Guess who’s calling the plays during the #bigame this weekend?! ?? Keep an eye out for the new @BuickUSA #superbowl commercial featuring me and @cameron1newton ?????? ?? #Ad #ThatsABuick
I’m taking over @bondsaus snapchat tomorrow ??. Come join me! #bondsswim
