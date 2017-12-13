Lo más visto

Las mujeres más candentes del Superbowl

Giselle Bundchen, Olivia Frischer y Marissa Powell sin duda atraeran las miradas en los graderíos del NRG de Houston.
Este noche se realizará el Superbowl 51 de la NFL, en el cual se enfrentarán los New England Patriots y los Atlanta Falcons.

Aunque el juego atraerá mucha expectativa por lo que sucede en la cancha, también habrá mucha atención en los graderíos, donde habrá un sinfin de celebridades.

Y algunas de las más bellas sin duda serán las esposas de los jugadores, algunas de las cuales destacan por su fama y belleza.

Hoy hacemos un recuento de las que más impacto podrían causar en el evento deportivo.

GISEL BÜNDCHEN

Gisele Bündchen es una supermodeloa, actriz de cine brasileña y esposa del quarterback de los Patriots, Tom Brady.

Gisele es reconocida como la modelo mejor pagada del mundo y recientemente tuvo un bonito gesto con su marido y le regaló un collar para que le proteja, el cual llevará durante su partido en la Super Bowl.

Así lo comentó el deportista durante un acto de promoción de este evento deportivo.



OLIVIA FRISHER

Otra de las chicas más sensuales que estará en el juego de mañana es la novia del receptor Julian Edelman, la modelo Olivia Frischer.

Frisher es una modelo de "tallas pequeñas", tiene 31 años de edad, sobre 28 de su novio.

MARISSA POWELL

Marissa Powell participó en Miss Estados Unidos 2013 y ahora es la esposa de Kyle Van Noy, linebacker de los Patriots. Su belleza la ha llevado a tener una carrera como modelo y sin duda será una motivación extra para el juego de hoy.

BONUS: MIRANDA KERR

La top Miranda Kerr no es esposa ni novia de un jugador, pero también tendrá su momento de gloria en el Superbowl, ya que protagonizará uno de los anuncios publicitarios más vistos –y caros- del año junto a Cam Newton, jugador de los Carolina Phanters.

El spot no tendría mayor trascendencia si no lo estuvieran siguiendo en directo millones de personas en todo el mundo. La modelo australiana se ha mostrado muy cómoda delante de las cámaras y ha declarado que será “un anuncio muy divertido lleno de sorpresas inesperadas”.

