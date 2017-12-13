Kate Upton: “No tenemos sexo antes de los partidos”

Kate Upton: curvilinea, modelo, rubia y portada de la edición Swimsuits 2017 de Sports Illustrated... sería imposible decirle que no, pero aunque parezca difícil de creer, su novio sí lo hace.

Upton estuvo en un programa televisivo llamado ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ y reveló que tiene problemas con el sexo, pues su novio, el lanzador Justin Verlander, de los Tigres de Detroit, es de los que practican la abstinencia sexual antes del partido. Vaya problemón.

"Antes de los partidos no tenemos relaciones sexuales, nada de nada", declaró la infartante rubia de 24 años.

Aunque durante el programa sus confesiones fueron en un tono de broma, parece ser que Verlander no sale muy bien parado, pues ella agrega que tampoco hay sexo después de algunos juegos."Si ha jugado demasiado bien (también) esos días acaba muy agotado y me corta el rollo (las intenciones) totalmente". Aún así, Upton asegura que ama a Verlander (de 34 años) y que su compromiso para casarse con él sigue en pie.Parece que Verlander es un beisbolista muy afortunado, pues esta despampanante chica sigue con él a pesar de los "rechazos". Aquí te dejamos algunas fotos de Kate.Y tú, ¿le harías semejantes desplantes antes y después de los partidos?