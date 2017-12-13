Estas fueron las peores películas de 2016

ESTADOS UNIDOS. "Zoolander 2", con nueve nominaciones, y "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37 edición de los premios Razzie, los "anti-Oscar" de Hollywood, según las nominaciones de la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son "Dirty Grandpa", con seis candidaturas; y "Gods of Egypt", "Hillarys America" y "Independence Day: Resurgence", con cinco."Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Dirty Grandpa", "Gods of Egypt", "Hillarys America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party", "Independence Day: Resurgence" y "Zoolander 2" optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.Los premios Razzie, conocidos también como Golden Raspberry (Frambuesa de Oro, en español) se entregan desde 1980 a las peores películas de Hollywood.La ceremonia de entrega se realiza un día antes de los Oscars y los actores nominados casi nunca llegan a recoger sus premios.Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeDirty GrandpaGods of EgyptHillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyIndependence Day: ResurgenceZoolander 2Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeGerard Butler por Gods of EgyptHenry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeDinesh D'Souza por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyRobert De Niro por Dirty GrandpaBen Stiller por Zoolander 2Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsTyler Perry por Boo! A Madea HalloweenJulia Roberts por Mother's DayRebekah Turner por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyNaomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut InShailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: AllegiantNicolas Cage por SnowdenJohnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking GlassJesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeWill Ferrell por Zoolander 2Jared Leto por Suicide SquadOwen Wilson por Zoolander 2Julianne Hough por Dirty GrandpaKate Hudson por Mother's DayAubrey Plaza por Dirty GrandpaJane Seymour por Fifty Shades of BlackSela Ward por Independence Day: ResurgenceKristen Wiig por Zoolander 2Dinesh D'Souza y Bruce Schooley - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic PartyRoland Emmerich - Independence Day: ResurgenceTyler Perry - Boo! A Madea HalloweenAlex Proyas - Gods of EgyptZack Snyder - Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeBen Stiller - Zoolander 2Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - Chris Terrio y David S. GoyerDirty Grandpa - John M. PhillipsGods of Egypt - Matt Sazama y Burk SharplessHillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party - Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce SchooleyIndependence Day: Resurgence - Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas WrightSuicide Squad - David AyerPeorAlice Through the Looking GlassBatman v Superman: Dawn of JusticeFifty Shades of BlackIndependence Day: ResurgenceTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the ShadowsZoolander 2