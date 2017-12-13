Estas fueron las peores películas de 2016

ESTADOS UNIDOS. "Zoolander 2", con nueve nominaciones, y "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37 edición de los premios Razzie, los "anti-Oscar" de Hollywood, según las nominaciones de la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.
Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son "Dirty Grandpa", con seis candidaturas; y "Gods of Egypt", "Hillarys America" y "Independence Day: Resurgence", con cinco.
"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Dirty Grandpa", "Gods of Egypt", "Hillarys America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party", "Independence Day: Resurgence" y "Zoolander 2" optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla de peor película.
SOBRE LOS PREMIOS
Los premios Razzie, conocidos también como Golden Raspberry (Frambuesa de Oro, en español) se entregan desde 1980 a las peores películas de Hollywood.
La ceremonia de entrega se realiza un día antes de los Oscars y los actores nominados casi nunca llegan a recoger sus premios.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
PEOR PELÍCULA
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
PEOR ACTOR
Ben Affleck por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler por Gods of Egypt
Henry Cavill por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D'Souza por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro por Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller por Zoolander 2
PEOR ACTRIZ
Megan Fox por Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry por Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts por Mother's Day
Rebekah Turner por Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts por The Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut In
Shailene Woodley por The Divergent Series: Allegiant
PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Nicolas Cage por Snowden
Johnny Depp por Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jesse Eisenberg por Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell por Zoolander 2
Jared Leto por Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson por Zoolander 2
PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Julianne Hough por Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson por Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza por Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour por Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward por Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig por Zoolander 2
PEOR DIRECTOR
Dinesh D'Souza y Bruce Schooley - Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich - Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry - Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas - Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller - Zoolander 2
PEOR GUIÓN
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - Chris Terrio y David S. Goyer
Dirty Grandpa - John M. Phillips
Gods of Egypt - Matt Sazama y Burk Sharpless
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party - Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley
Independence Day: Resurgence - Dean Devlin, Roland Emmerich, James Vanderbilt, James A. Woods and Nicolas Wright
Suicide Squad - David AyerPeor
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
