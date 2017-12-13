Lo más visto

Más de Güeva

Güeva

Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

La bella presentadora colombiana de Fox Sports se puso un bikini y la camisa merengue para bailar de esta sensual manera.
Enlace copiado
Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

Erika Fernández y su candente video con la camisa del Real Madrid

Enlace copiado

Erika Fernández, presentadora de Fox Sports, publicó un video con la camisa del Real Madrid, previoa a la final de la Liga de Campeones de Europa en la que el conjunto merengue se impuso al Juventus.

La presentadora colombiana encendió incontrolablemente las redes sociales tras el sexi baile que se muestra en el video, y declaró aún más el amor que tiene hacia el Real Madrid.

Buenos días, yo ya estoy activada y con la camiseta bien puesta por que es final de #championsxfox.... #tgif #fridaymoves #donthatetheshake #happydancer #satori #RealMadrid

A post shared by Erika Fernández (@eriferca) on


No ha sido la primera vez que se ve a la sexy sudamericana publicando videos de este tipo en apoyo al conjunto merengue, pero sus fans consideran que este en particular eleva mucho más la temperatura.

Erika es popular en la cadena Fox Sports y en Instagram, donde deleita con estas fotografías:

"I wanted people to trust me, despite anything they'd heard. And more than that, I wanted them to know me. Not the stuff they thought they knew about me. No, the real me. I wanted them to get past the rumors. To see beyond the relationships I once had, or maybe still had but that they didn't agree with." hace mil años... Gracias @nach_miranda

A post shared by Erika Fernández (@eriferca) on

Buenas noches... Como estuvo tu día??? El mio divinooooo. Photo by @rulo_gar @rulo_gar @rulo_gar #inklover #tattoedgirl #ink #tattoo

A post shared by Erika Fernández (@eriferca) on

Nos vemos a las 5 pm por @foxsportsmx ?? Gracias @sexyrevolver @sexyrevolver @sexyrevolver #bossbabe #teamsexy

A post shared by Erika Fernández (@eriferca) on

Take me back to Paradise.... La ciudad me estresa.... #puertoescondido #oaxaca #paraiso #mexico #tattoedgirl

A post shared by Erika Fernández (@eriferca) on

????????????#huatulco #oaxaca

A post shared by Erika Fernández (@eriferca) on

Tags:

  • erika fernandez
  • real madrid
  • gueva

Lee también

Comentarios