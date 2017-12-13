Lo más visto

El novio de la sexy Power Ranger y goleador de los Estados Unidos

El jugador debutó ayer con gol en la eliminatoria mundialista ante Honduras. Su novia, es una de las actrices de moda en la pantalla grande. Mirá su golazo y fotos (de la guapa chica).
La convocatoria a la selección de los Estados Unidos para Sebastian Lletget le llegó en un inmejorable momento. Vive una etapa espléndida en el fútbol profesional y, en el campo sentimental, triunfa al ser el novio de la guapísima actriz y cantante Becky G, protagonista de los Power Rangers. Anoche, el estadounidense marcó el gol con el que su selección se puso en ventaja.

Tears. Tears of joy. Proud doesn't even begin to describe how I feel. I'm so excited for you! You've worked so hard, and continue to remain so focused and dedicated to getting better. I admire you for that. We're right here with you, supporting you every step of the way. Congratulations mi amor.

Becky aparece en la película como la Power Ranger Yellow (Trinity) .

#YellowRanger

Pero no todo se queda ahí, G, es una méxicana famosa y portada de revistas de moda.

#Repost @paratodos ··· #BeckyG is our gorgeous cover girl for our #March issue! The singer and star of the upcoming #PowerRangers stuns in our exclusive shoot by @francisbertrand Let’s talk about those smoldering eyes! Dress by @marialuciahohan24 Hair by @scottkinghair Makeup by @robscheppy Styling and photography by @francisbertrand @alliedcontigo

Y aprovecha sus ratos libres para jugar al fútbol y demostrar su buena puntería a las redes.

@adidaswomen thank you for my new cleats. Had to break them in. ??????????

Becky y Lletget disfrutan su tiempo juntos.

Brought in the new year with my love. ??

????

To that one time in Vegas at 3:30am deciding we'd take our first Christmas picture together. ???? ?? Santa brought him early to me this year. ?? Best present ever ?

Aquí te dejamos algunas de las mejores fotos de esta guapísima latina.

??

Algunos no saben lo que quieren hasta que se lo a ven a otra. ???

????

#Repost @farrukoofficial ? ··· #UNAMONOS #DontLetGo @iambeckyg • Link in his Bio ????

