Eden Levine, la Kim Kardashian salvadoreña

Eden Levine ha dado de qué hablar en los últimos años. No solo fue una reconocida conejita en la revista Playboy, sino que además en Estados Unidos, país donde reside, le llaman la "Kardashian salvadoreña" y todo por sus impresionantes curvas que han robado cientos de suspiros,Y es que Levine no solo está orgullosa de sus curvas sino también de sus orígenes salvadoreños. Su cuenta personal de Instagram hace hincapié en que es una compatriota más en suelo estadounidense saliendo adelante, y con su cuerpo y sexys curvas, no dudamos que seguirá dando de qué hablar en el modelaje en la disciplina de fitness.Acá sus mejores fotos: