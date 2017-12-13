Lo más visto

Eden Levine, la Kim Kardashian salvadoreña

La modelo salvadoreña vive en Estados Unidos, practica el fitness y la comparan con las Kardashian.
Eden Levine ha dado de qué hablar en los últimos años. No solo fue una reconocida conejita en la revista Playboy, sino que además en Estados Unidos, país donde reside, le llaman la "Kardashian salvadoreña" y todo por sus impresionantes curvas que han robado cientos de suspiros,

Y es que Levine no solo está orgullosa de sus curvas sino también de sus orígenes salvadoreños. Su cuenta personal de Instagram hace hincapié en que es una compatriota más en suelo estadounidense saliendo adelante, y con su cuerpo y sexys curvas, no dudamos que seguirá dando de qué hablar en el modelaje en la disciplina de fitness.

Acá sus mejores fotos:


Independent, Fierce and strong _ Photographer @Photobyjamx _ Shot at a beautiful @haveasunny_day @sunnyluxlife villa in the #hollywoodhills _ If you ever need a property for a #photoshoot or #vacation @sunnyluxlife has the most amazing properties. Thanks Ben for being so kind _ Also thank you for the awesome crew that came out! It was so much fun and can't wait to see what we created! Loved coming home and within hours @photobyjamx had 3 images prepared for me already including this one! Amazing! Makes investing time in shoots and collabs worth while _ For more #bts of my shoots follow me on the @supeapp Supe.me/eden_levine _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitter: eden__levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian #squats #squatbooty

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

Close your eyes and make a wish _ Photographer @girlsonglass _ _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitter: eden__levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian #squats #squatbooty

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

#sundaybumday _ Photographer @macphotola _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitter: eden__levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian #squats #squatbooty #sunday #sundayfunday

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

Let's go swimming _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitter: eden__levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian #squats #squatbooty

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

An old time fav #curves _ ➕Add me on the @supeapp to see my adventures, get a backstage pass to my life and see what I'm up to today Supe.me/eden_levine _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitter: eden__levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian #squats #squatbooty

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

Vive la vida loca #curvyissexy _ This was taken this weekend while I cleaned out my closet and danced for you guys in my underwear haha (Snapchat - Iamcurvy). _ Making gains at the gym, thighs getting thick, arms getting cut, and waist getting smaller from waistraining everyday; might need a whole new closet soon . That's ok, will make it easier to pack up and go when I'm ready to move ☺️. _ I've lived in LA for over 8yrs now and lately I've been feeling like it's time for a change but just moving my closet alone, not to mention all my other crap just gives me anxiety . _ I moved like 4xs in one summer before I moved to the place where I live now and haven't moved for that same reason; moving is stressful . But I'm such an adventurous soul that I'm aching for something more now. _ Where should I go? _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitter: eden__levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian #squats #squatbooty

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

What would you do if you were stuck in the desert with me? #toomuchsun #cantsee _ My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine My Snap: Iamcurvy My Twitterl: eden__levine with 2 underscores _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #latinamodel #lamodel #fit #fitness #shelifts #glamourmodel #influencer #fitthick #asian

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

What does your Wednesday consist of? #humpday _ Follow me on the @supeapp to see all the #bts of my life #supeapp _ My Snapchat: "iamcurvy" My Twitter: eden__levine My Supe: Supe.me/eden_levine _ #curves #curvy #latina #blonde #la #hollywood #lamodel #latinamodel #workoutwednesday #glamour #glamourmodels #asian

Una publicación compartida de Eden Levine (@eden__levine) el

