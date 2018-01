Villas-Boas, ex entrenador del Chelsea, queda fuera del Dakar

Just to tell everyone that both me and Ruben are safe and well and back in the bivouac. We jumped off a dune and crashed the car nose first. The Dakar unfortunately is finished for us. Better luck next time! Thank you all for your kind messages of support #raceforgood #dakar2018

A post shared by André Villas-Boas (@avbdakar) on Jan 9, 2018 at 4:44pm PST