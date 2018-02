Sorpresa en la Fórmula Uno: Ya no habrá “Grid Girls” en la pista

To be honest, I've seen flight attendants dressed more provocatively then F1 grid girls in recent years. Formula One is a show, or it thinks that it is anyway. It needs not just great racing, but a great atmosphere too. Having a selection of beautiful people on the grid adds to that atmosphere and buzz of a race day. So let's make grid models 50% men, 50% women and move on. What do you think? Agree? Disagree? _ Nikon D5, 200mm, 1/8000, f2.8, ISO 320 #gridgirls #f1 #formula1 #nikonnofilter #tenbabags #lexarmemory

