Ronda Rousey, con costillas lesionadas, retiene su título en la WWE

Last night was so incredible! They say you’re never truly a champion until you defend your title... some days I still can’t believe I’m the #RawWomensChampion ... but last night I felt like I finally made myself a believer... A champion’s role is to elevate whoever they’re in the ring with - and the @alexa_bliss_wwe_ I fought last night was honestly the best version of her I’ve ever seen. Despite how I personally feel about my competition, it’s their role to push me to my limits. @alexa_bliss_wwe_ pushed me to the limits of my resiliency and tenacity... I can’t wait to see who the next challenger will be, and what we’ll bring out of each other. Hopefully I’ll find out tonight on #Raw! ????

