Bella está a punto de dejar el mundo de las luchas en la WWE

Según reportan distintos medios como Cageside Seats, la actual luchadora de WWE en SmackDown Live, Nikki Bella, estaría tomándose un tiempo libre tras concluir Wrestlemania 33.
En principio su contrato acabaría en el evento magno de la empresa, pero parece ser que se llegará a un acuerdo antes de que se celebre.
Estos rumores refuerzan los comentarios desde hace meses que señalan que Nikki se tomaría un tiempo para descansar debido a problemas en su cuello, sin suponer su retirada definitiva.
Medios como ProWrestlingSheet han confirmado que estas noticias son ciertas y que está trabajando a tiempo completo a pesar de tener dolores tras su regreso en Summerslam 2016, pero está llegando a un punto en el que la luchadora no puede más. Según comentan el dolor le causa en algunos momentos entumecimiento de un lado de su cuerpo.
De esta manera Bella espera poder luchar con un contrato a tiempo parcial, apareciendo ocasionalmente y luchando solo en los grandes eventos. Cabe recordar que Nikki Bella tuvo que pasar por una cirugía en su cuello para reparar un disco herniado, lo cual la mantuvo alejada de los cuadriláteros varios meses, llegándose a rumorear una posible retirada.
Por ahora parece que su carrera a tiempo completo con WWE ha acabado. Los rumores señalan que tendría un gran combate en Wrestlemania 33, donde lucharía con su novio en la vida real, John Cena, contra el equipo de The Miz y Maryse. En principio Bella seguirá trabajando en apariciones en Total Divas o Total Bellas, además de ser productora ejecutiva de Total Divas. Desde Solowrestling.com seguiremos actualizando sobre este tema en cuanto se sepan más detalles. Esto es lo que nos comparte en su instagram. ¡Vuelve pronto!
Crazy to think this was a year ago today. When I think of this past year it just seems like a dream! I was told my career was over, then I was told there's a small chance to coming back, then I was told it won't be easy.... And it wasn't but I never gave up, I gave it everything I had, and I came back 7 months later. The road is never easy, but if you can get through it, through all the bumps and curves, you will feel so gratified, humbled and accomplished. Walking out that night in Brooklyn at SummerSlam will be a moment I will never, ever forget. So much emotion. I couldn't have stayed as motivated and driven if it wasn't for the WWE Universe & the Bella Army! Support is everything on recovering. So if you know anyone that is recovering from something, support them because support is the main ingredient to gaining strength and courage. Thank you all for helping me be brave, fearless and helping me get back to what I love to do most and that's what I do in that ring! I will forever be your Fearless Nikki ?????? #stayfearless #totallyfearless #bellaarmy #nevergiveup #werunit #weruleit And a HUGE thank you to my miracle doctor who has the special touch Dr Uribe! And to @tghcares and Orthofix! I wouldn't be doing what I love today if it wasn't for all of you!
Not the first time I've had pain in my eyes... The more you succeed the more people want to stab you in the back and tear you down... I've been down this road before... Good friends turning on you because of the things you've worked hard for... I thought Nattie was my good friend, my coach, my shoulder to cry on... She has turned on me like others have... I'm a lover... A fighter... Tomorrow night I'll be a fighter... And sometimes b*tches deserve stitches... Nattie watch out for Fearless Nikki because you have crossed her in a way you thought you would have never seen... See you in the ring tomorrow night on SmackDown Live my Queen of Harts.
Yesterday's glam with the amazing @honeybeileen for Tribute to the Troops which airs tonight on @nbctv ????????Head to my @youtube channel and subscribe to see my message to the Troops and me finally seeing Eileen for the first time in soooo long! Get to see the glam up close and personal! Link in bio! A lot more footage of Tribute to the Troops will be heading to @thebriebella and I's channel so go subscribe! ???????? #honeybglam #planetblue #adidas #jbrand #bellas #tttt #youtube #bellaarmy
A much needed sweat sesh and zen ???? #corepoweryoga #hotfusion
Excited to share some photos with you all from the fall fashion shoot I shot with @peacelovestyleblog Coming soon!! Go follow them... Besties with good fashion eyes! And loved my @honeybeileen fall glam!!
Comentarios