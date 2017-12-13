Lo más visto

Más de Fútbol

Fútbol  / Fútbol Internacional

Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

El portugués tiene abierta una investigación por evasión de impuesto y algunos equipos modestos juegan con la coyuntura del delantero del Real Madrid.
Enlace copiado
Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

Las curiosas ofertas que equipos chicos hacen a Cristiano Ronaldo

Enlace copiado
Después que Cristiano Ronaldo declaró su intención de dejar el Real Madrid por los líos con el fisco español, el club irlandés Shoundtrade se sumó a los equipos modestos de Europa que han mostrado interés por el portugués y lo hizo con una carta muy particular.

En sus 28 líneas de la misiva, el Shoundlrade, de la segunda división de la Liga Júnior Desmond hace un ejercicio de sinceridad e invita a la estrella lusa a unirse.

Escribe que no tiene una camisa con dorsal 7 que usa Cristiano en el Real Madrid porque uno de los jugadores se la llevó a casa, pero le ofrecen la 10 y que está casi limpia. “La sangre ya está casi de color naranja”, recalca la misiva.

Otro punto abordado es el pago del portugués. “Tenemos que darle un poco de caña a unos fondos que tenemos y ganar un par de noches en el Quiz Night”.



El club irlandés advierte que no hay prohibiciones alcohólicas e iniciará pretemporada el 21 de julio.

El Fortuna Colonia de la tercera división alemana no dudó en hacer una invitación a Cristiano y le hizo la tentadora oferta y ofreció cerveza de por vida.



En la lista de espera también está el Hertha de Berlín que mostró su deseo de contar con CR7, pero fue sincero y lo motivó de esta forma.


Tags:

  • liga española
  • fichajes
  • cristiano ronaldo

Lee también

Comentarios