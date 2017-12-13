Lo más visto

Hoy es el cumpleaños del club de fútbol más antiguo del mundo

El Sheffield Football Club es considerado el club más antiguo y así fue felicitado a nivel mundial.
REINO UNIDO. El Sheffield Football Club, considerado el club de fútbol más antiguo del mundo, cumplió hoy 160 años de historia y recibió la felicitación de numerosos equipos y jugadores.

El club de la ciudad británica de Sheffield, en el Condado de Yorkshire, fue fundado el 24 de octubre de 1857 por el abogado Nathaniel Creswick y el comerciante de vinos William Prest y vivió sus mejores épocas en los tiempos del amateurismo.

Actualmente, milita en la Northern Premier League Division One South, octava categoría del fútbol británico, y ha quedado muy por detrás de otros clubes de la ciudad como el Sheffield United o el Sheffield Wednesday, que juegan en la segunda división.

La Liga española, entre otras organizaciones futbolísticas, felicitó al club británico con un mensaje en Twitter. También lo hicieron clubes como el Manchester City, el Mónaco o el Hamburgo.






El Sheffield FC, por su parte, aprovechó el aniversario para promocionar en las redes sociales la camiseta especial que sacó a la venta con motivo de sus 160 años de historia.


