El Portland Timbers de la MLS ficha a un niño como portero

Cheers to the new keeper! #WelcomeDerrick #RCTID pic.twitter.com/CuYMsUCkRC

We're thrilled to sign 5-yr-old keeper Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract.? Details of his wish: https://t.co/3sLqkjLzAj #WelcomeDerrick pic.twitter.com/5YNzvt3JS9