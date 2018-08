El Liverpool sigue en racha en la Liga Premier

@alexmccarthy13 conceded this shot from @harrymaguire93 in the final seconds of the @lcfc vs @southamptonfc match. The shot goes through several bodies, so McCarthy doesn’t have a clear view of the shot, however this is no excuse. The shot is fired low and hard from distance, but McCarthy thinks it is going to take a deflection along the way. He should have just dove for the initial shot, instead of anticipating a deflection. Hopefully he can bounce back next week with a clean sheet vs @cpfc #goalkeeperanalysis #epl #leicester #southhampton #premierleague

A post shared by Goalkeeperanalysis (@goalkeeperanalysis) on Aug 25, 2018 at 2:11pm PDT