Lo más visto

Más de Fútbol

Fútbol  / Fútbol Internacional

Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Australia superó a Siria con un doblete de Tim Cahill y jugará contra la selección que quede en el cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF. Mirá los goles aquí.
Enlace copiado
Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Australia será el rival del cuarto lugar de la CONCACAF en la repesca al Mundial

Enlace copiado
Australia será el rival del cuarto de la Concacaf en la última repesca de clasificación para el Mundial de Rusia 2018 tras superar hoy en Sídney a Siria por 2-1 gracias a un doblete del veterano Tim Cahill que completó en la prórroga.

Tras el 1-1 del encuentro de ida de esta eliminatoria de la zona de Asia, Siria, representativa de un país en plena guerra que tiene que jugar lejos de casa, resistió todo lo que pudo ante un rival superior que se atascó ante su perfecto entramado defensivo y se quedó muy cerca incluso de forzar los penaltis.

Los sirios llegaron a adelantarse en el marcador a los 6 minutos por medio de Omar Al Soma, quien culminó una contra tras un robo de balón en la medular de Tamer Mohamd.



Cahill respondió rápido (m.13) al rematar un magnífico centro desde la derecha de Mathew Leckie, y hubo que esperarse al segundo tiempo de la prórroga (m.109) para que el capitán de los socceroos culminara la remontada con otro testarazo esta vez tras envío desde la izquierda de Robbie Kruse.



Tags:

  • australia
  • siria
  • eliminatorias mundialistas
  • concacaf
  • asia
  • repesca
  • rusia 2018
  • otras ligas

Lee también

Comentarios