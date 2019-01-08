Alianza es el equipo del día en el twitter del AS Roma

El equipo romano eligió al subcampeón salvadoreño entre los destacados en su cuenta de Twitter y así reaccionó el Alianza.
El equipo italiano AS Roma dedicó un post al Alianza salvadoreño como el equipo del día en su cuenta oficial de Twitter en inglés.
El equipo romano elige un equipo cada día y esta vez fue el turno del equipo albo del cual destacó que fue el primer equipo salvadoreño en ganar la Copa de campeones de la CONCACAF y la última en ganar el Campeonato de clubes de la UNCAF.
El mensaje también recuerda la fecha de fundación del Alianza y menciona que han abrazado el enfoque de administración de Roma.
Además del equipo albo están Raja Permin FC, de Malasia, el Altrincham FC inglés y el FC St. Pauli, entre otros.
#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is @AlianzaFC_sv. Hailing from San Salvador & founded in 1958, they were the first Salvadoran team to win the CONCACAF Champions' Cup & the last to win the UNCAF Club Championship. On Twitter, they’ve truly embraced the Roma Admin approach! ������ pic.twitter.com/423OZirfGS— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 8 de enero de 2019
���� Rome is the capital of the world, and you know it! ������— Alianza Fútbol Club (@AlianzaFC_sv) 8 de enero de 2019
Thanks you guys! Roma’s admin, you truly are the G.O.A.T. ��
�� ¡FORZA ROMA E FORZA ITALIA! https://t.co/0R5dzgXRj1
#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is @RajaPerminFC. Founded in 1995, they play in Malaysia’s fifth division but their dream is to one day represent the city of Kuala Terengganu in the top flight. Very active on Twitter, last week they won an award for their use of social media �� pic.twitter.com/SCAnTLh7b9— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 6 de enero de 2019
#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is @altrinchamfc. Despite a history of non-league football in England, they’ve developed a reputation as FA Cup Giant Killers with 17 wins against league clubs. Run by volunteers, including on Twitter, the club champions 'Fans For Diversity' �� pic.twitter.com/1F1uUvYaro— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 5 de enero de 2019
#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is Germany’s @fcstpauli_EN. A community-based club from Hamburg, St Pauli prides itself on being socially conscious: “We'll always take a stand against racism & homophobia, always look after the weak and the poor, because it’s in our blood.” �� pic.twitter.com/gcxk8yDUAw— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 4 de enero de 2019
#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is @WaterfordFCie. The winner of 6 titles, the club has been on the up since dropping United from their name in 2017 – it was introduced in 1982 – & recently won promotion to Ireland’s Premier Division. Today they signed Roma fave Damien Delaney! pic.twitter.com/tYJyURGUzX— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 3 de enero de 2019
